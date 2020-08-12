Physical exams for student athletes that were completed for the 2019-2020 school year will be accepted during the 2020-2021 athletic season.
The North Dakota High School Athletic Association confirmed this in May but said these physicals will only be accepted upon submission of a parent and athlete signed waiver, which was previously known as Form B.
However, if a student is new to a school district or did not compete in a school sport they still need a physical.
Any student-athlete participating in a NDHSAA sanctioned athletic activity and representing their school must have an annual pre-participation health history screening and physical examination clearance on file with the superintendent, principal, athletic director or school nurse.
The form must be completed by a qualified healthcare professional such as a doctor, nurse practitioner or physician assistant under the supervision of a physician.
The NDHSAA started requiring student athletes to complete physical examinations in 2010, according to its website.
And although several sports have already started, any student who wants to participate in volleyball or girls swimming and diving at the high school level, which start Monday, Aug. 17, must have an exam on file or complete one in addition to registering.
This also applies to the middle school level and any athletic activity at the middle school level.
In July, the NDHSAA along with the Western Dakota Association allowed fall sports to continue under the condition that each sport follow certain guidelines and recommendations that are expected to stem the spread of COVID-19 and keep teams safe.
Recommendations and guidelines include the more obvious such as wearing a mask when possible and social distancing.
They also include giving member schools the opportunity to act on their own guidelines or decide if continuing sports is safe in the first place.
However, any plan, procedure or schedule can be changed to respond to the current status of the pandemic.