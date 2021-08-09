The North Dakota High School Activities Association reorganized football classifications for the 2021 season.
Six Western Dakota Association teams, which includes Williston, will compete in the newly-formed Class AA league.
In addition to Williston they are — Bismarck High, Bismarck Century, Bismarck Legacy, Mandan and Minot.
They are also joined by four schools from the Eastern Dakota Conference —Fargo Davies, Fargo Shanley, West Fargo and West Fargo Sheyenne.
The new Class A classification features 12 teams with five teams in the West Division and seven in the East Division.
Watford City is now part of the new Class A.
Other teams in the new Class A include — Dickinson, Jamestown, St. Mary’s and Turtle Mountain Community High School in the west, and Devils Lake, Fargo North, Fargo South, GF Central, GF Red River, Valley City and Wahpeton in the east.
The new classification system was approved or updated on July 29.
There is still Class B football with 33 teams across the state, and the 9-man football division that includes Ray/Powers Lake, Tioga, now has the newly added Alexander.
Trenton is now part of the independent 6-man teams, and Grenora/Westby participates in the Montana High School Association.