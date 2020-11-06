Winter sports will continue this season but teams are expected to follow specific sport guidelines or recommendations as a result of COVID-19 measures.
The North Dakota High School Activities Association approved the recommendations for winter sports during an Oct. 30 board meeting and are listed on the NDHSAA website
The link to the recommendations google drive document is listed in the Return to Competition Guidelines, which were last updated in September.
The recommendations document was originally created to list recommendations for fall sports (which are still listed) and now includes winter sports—boys and girls basketball, boys and girls hockey, gymnastics, boys swimming and diving and wrestling.
According to the document, the modifications outlined under each winter sport are meant to decrease potential exposure to respiratory droplets and consequently COVID-19, “by encouraging social distancing, limiting participation in administrative tasks to essential personnel and allowing for appropriate protective equipment.”
For example, in the considerations for basketball it is recommended that student athletes social distance and wear face masks while on the bench when possible.
In wrestling it is recommended that workouts and practices be conducted in “pods,” which means that the same group of wrestlers will work out and practice together all the time.
Also, during matches it is recommended that there not be post match handshakes and there will not be raising of hands after matches.
For hockey, the NDHSAA adopted the National Federation of State High School Associations’ guidelines which state things like athletes refraining from removing their mouth guards while on the playing rink.
And if mouth guards are removed on the sidelines or bench area, the athlete should use hand sanitizer each time after touching the mouthguard.
These are just a few of the many recommendations listed for each winter sport.
The document also lists recommendations for officials as a way to maintain their safety while at games.
Although the NDHSAA calls these recommendations guidelines, much of the decision to enforce them is left up to local school districts and the current state of COVID-19 in those areas.
However, the NDHSAA does make clear that guidance may be rescinded, modified or made mandatory at any time based on current conditions.
Additionally, it states that local school districts may choose to implement specific mitigation protocols that are more stringent than what is included in the guidelines.