The North Dakota High School Activities Association released ticket information regarding the Class B state basketball tournaments for boys and girls.
The girls tournament is March 4-6 and the boys tournament is March 18-20 this year.
Both tournaments will be held at the Minot State University Dome.
Boys Tournament Info
Reserved tickets to the general public for the tournament will go on sale Monday, March 1 9 a.m. (all purchases are final and nonrefundable).
Tickets must be purchased online at https://msubeavertickets.universitytickets.com/.
Reserved ticket packages include a reserved seat for all 12 sessions. Customers will have the option of selecting digital tickets or paying $7 to have hard tickets printed and mailed.
Online single game tickets for the State B Boys Basketball Tournament will go on sale Monday, March 15 at 9 a.m.
The eight region championship teams will receive lower bowl, reserved tickets to sell locally following the region tournament. These ticket packages will be valid for the three sessions the qualifying school plays in during the tournament.
Girls Tournament Info
Reserved tickets to the general public for the 2021 State B Girls Basketball Tournament will go on sale Monday, February 15 at 9 a.m. (all purchases are final and nonrefundable).
Tickets must be purchased online at https://msubeavertickets.universitytickets.com/.
Reserved ticket packages include a reserved seat for all 12 sessions. Customers will have the option of selecting digital tickets or paying $7 to have hard tickets printed and mailed.
Online single game tickets for the State B Girls Basketball Tournament will go on sale Monday, March 1 at 9 a.m.
There is a limit of 4 tickets per individual and all purchases are final and nonrefundable.
