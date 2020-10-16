Two different sites will now host the 2020 NDHSAA State Cross Country Meet.
Instead of a combined state meet, Jamestown and Cooperstown will be the separate host sites for the state event. Jamestown will host the Class A meet, while Cooperstown will host the Class B event, according to a press release sent out by the North Dakota High School Athletic Association.
The Class A Division Races at the 2020 NDHSAA State Cross Country Meet will be held
October 24 at Jamestown’s Parkhurst Campground/Pipestem Reservoir located at 281 North
Jamestown, ND 58401. Jim Roaldson, Athletic Director at Jamestown High School, will serve
as tournament site manager.
The Class B Division Races at the 2020 NDHSAA State Cross Country Meet will be held
October 24 at the Cooperstown Country Club Golf Course located at 305 Fairway Drive
Cooperstown, N.D. 58425. Rick Anderson, Cross Country Coach at Griggs County Central,
will serve as tournament site manager.
Attendance at both events will be limited.
Participating schools will receive wristbands that will be available for purchase, and the wristbands are required for entry, according to the release. Wristband admission price is $10
Facemasks/coverings will be required to be worn in areas where social distancing can’t be maintained.
The Class B boy’s meet will start at 3:00 p.m. on Oct. 24, with the girl’s meet starting at 3:45 p.m.
The Class A boy’s meet will start at 3:00 p.m. on Oct. 24, and the girl’s meet will start at 3:45 p.m.