As the winter sports season winds down, the North Dakota High School Activities Association is actively preparing for two upcoming state tournaments.
For starters, the 2021 NDHSAA West Region Boys Hockey Tournament will be played Feb. 16 (at site of higher seed), Feb. 18 (at site of higher seed) and Feb. 20 (at MAYSA Arena in Minot).
Williston will be playing at Bismarck High for the West Region tourney on Feb. 16.
Then, the quarterfinals of the 2021 NDHSAA boys and girls hockey state tournaments will be played Tuesday, Feb. 23 at the site of the higher seed.
The semifinals, third place and championship games of the boys and girls state tournaments will be played at Ralph Engelstad Arena located at 1 Ralph Engelstad Arena Dr. in Grand Forks on Feb. 26-27.
Grand Forks Public Schools Athletic Director Dr. Mark Rerick will serve as tournament manager.
State Tournament Schedule is as follows:
Boys and Girls Quarterfinals (Tuesday, Feb. 23 at Higher Seed, Game Times TBA)
Semifinals (Friday, Feb. 26 at Ralph Engelstad Arena)
Girls Semifinal #1, 11 a.m.
Girls Semifinal #2, 1:30 p.m.
Boys Semifinal #1, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Semifinal #2, 9 p.m.
3rd-Place & State Championship Games (Saturday, Feb. 27 at Ralph Engelstad Arena)
Girls 3rd Place, 10 a.m.
Boys 3rd Place, 12:30 p.m.
Girls Championship, 4 p.m.
Boys Championship, 7 p.m.
And in wrestling news, the 2021 NDHSAA State Wrestling Tournament will be held Feb. 18-20 at the FARGODOME located at 1800 University Drive North, Fargo, ND 58102.
Fargo Public Schools Athletic Director Todd Olson will serve as tournament manager.
The 2021 NDHSAA Individual State Wrestling Tournament will be held Thursday, Feb. 18 and Friday, Feb. 19 with separate sessions for Class A and Class B both days.
The 2021 NDHSAA Dual State Wrestling Tournament will be held Saturday, Feb. 20.
The state wrestling tournament will have a 32-athlete bracket.