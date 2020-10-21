The NDHSAA Cross Country State Tournament is slated for Saturday, Oct. 24 and both the boys and girls teams at Williston High School, the Williston Trinity Christian junior varsity boys team, the boys and girls teams at Watford City and the JV team at Trenton High School.
Unlike in years past, the meet will take place at two different locations.
Class A will take place at the Parkhurst Campground/Pipestem Reservoir in Jamestown and Class B will be at the Cooperstown Country Club in Cooperstown.
The boys race for both events will start at 3 p.m. and the girls race starts at 3:45 p.m.
Attendance at each meet site is limited this year as well. This is to help stem the spread of COVID-19.
Participating schools were given wristbands and those wristbands are required for entrance into the state meet.
Additionally, face masks and coverings are required to be worn in areas where social distancing can't be maintained.