The North Dakota High School Activities Association Board of Directors approved a request to pursue Class B wrestling region realignment during its June 8 meeting.
Additionally, Return to Competition Guidelines that were in place to combat the COVID-19 pandemic will be allowed to expire starting this next school year.
The wrestling request was part of the 2020-2021 Athletic Review, which contained advisory recommendations for winter and fall sports sent to the Board for consideration.
The Board also approved allowing three coaching badges at state wrestling tournaments.
Those were the only two recommendations out of seven total that were approved by the board.
Other recommendations that were not approved for review included not adding one regular season hockey game to a maximum of 22 games for boys and 24 games for girls; and not allowing coaches to determine which athletes on the state tournament roster will be considered scorers for the individual tournament championship in Class A wrestling.
A full list of those recommendations, including recommendations for the fall sports can be found here.
Several other items were approved or acted on during the June 8 meeting.
The Board approved four items from the Fine Arts Review, new tournament sites for 2022 NDHSAA spring sports and a recommendation to make the 2021 NDHSAA State Cross Country Meet a two-day event.
What that means is, Class Class B Boys and Girls races will be held Friday, October 22 in Jamestown. Then, the Class A Boys and Girls races will be held Saturday, October 23 in Jamestown.
Not only that, but the Board approved a recommendation from the Tournament Committee to make the 2022 NDHSAA Track and Field State Meet a three-day event, which will be hosted May 26-28 at the MDU Resources Community Bowl in Bismarck.
Other approved items include:
* The Board’s Realignment Committee reviewed Class B Softball Regions and approved the number of regions in the Class B Division to be four starting in the 2022 season. The top two teams from each region will qualify for the state tournament, which will be seeded in the same process as the Class B volleyball, wrestling, girls basketball and boys basketball state tournaments.
* The Board approved girls wrestling regulations for the 2021-22 season.
* The Board approved a site change for the 2022 NDHSAA Class B Boys Golf State Tournament. The Tournament will now be held May 31-June 1 at Oxbow Country Club.
* Return to Competition Guidelines used during the 2020-21 school year have been allowed to expire via approval of the Board of Directors.
* The Board approved the officers for the 2021-22 school year. Mark Rerick, Activities Director at Grand Forks Public Schools, will be Board President. Jeremy Brandt, Superintendent of Central Valley School, will be Vice President.
The Board of Directors next scheduled meeting is September 23.