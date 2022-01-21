High School boys soccer programs across the state will see two changes at the annual state tournament moving forward.
First, teams in the state tournament will be required to play on a turf field. Second, teams that are celebrating 25-year anniversaries will be recognized during future state tournaments.
The NDHSAA Board of Directors approved these recommendations, which were initially passed on by the Athletic Review Committee, at its regular meeting on Jan. 20.
These were the only two recommendations that the Board approved.
In total there were eight recommendations, and six of those recommendatons didn’t receive a vote of approval by the Athletic Review Committee to even be passed on for consideration by the Board of Directors.
The recommendations were for several fall sports that included football, boys soccer, cross country and boys tennis.
These were the recommendations that were not approved by the Athletic Review Committee:
For boys tennis: Roving officials will be hired for all postseason tournaments when available. A minimum number is not a requirement for each tournament and an equal number between the West and East regions is not a requirement. The total number of officials accepting the position will be divided between the regions when possible, knowing that equal numbers will not always be feasible for post season events. In the event a USTA official is not on site, the tournament director will be asked to step in or assign a a line judge when requested by players or coaches. This was not approved.
For 11B football: Seed all 16 teams 1-16 and use rankings to determine quarterfinal match-ups. This was not approved.
For boys soccer: a. Change state tournament format to Tue-Fri-Sat with higher seeds hosting loser-out quarterfinals on Tuesday. Remaining four teams would play semifinals, third place, and championship on Fri-Sat at final site. b. Add one calendar week to the end of the season. This was not approved.
For cross country: a. Use a double start line for State B races. b. Add a fourth and fifth place team plaque at the State Meet. This was not approved.
This wasn’t the only thing the Board acted on during the Jan. 20 meeting.
The Board’s Awards and Canvassing Committee submitted a report to the full Board regarding the results of the New Board Member Elections via electronic ballot, and subsequently the Board approved the elections of Patti Aanenson (Athletic Director at Larimore) for the Class B Northeast Representative and Matt Bakke (Superintendent at Devils Lake Public Schools) for the Class A East Representative.
Elected Board Members serve four-year terms. Aanenson and Bakke will begin their four-year teams starting in the 2022-23 School Year.
Additionally, the Board approved a Realignment Committee Report recommending the placement of a member school in a wrestling region for the 2022-23 season and the use of QRF Rankings to determine and seed the playoff teams for 11AA and 11A football divisions.
Other notes:
The Board approved Tournament Committee recommendations for fall region tournament sites for 2022-23 school year. More information is forthcoming.
The Board approved a report from the Executive Board that included a change for the first allowable contest date for boys and girls hockey starting with the 2022-23 season. More information is forthcoming.
The Board approved the addition of a new member school – Naughton Elementary School in Bismarck.
The Board approved meeting dates for the 2022-23 school year and also approved the June Board Meeting to now be a one-day meeting starting this spring. NDHSAA Board Meetings are posted on www.ndhsaa.com.
The next scheduled Board meeting is April 5 in Valley City.