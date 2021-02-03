The North Dakota High School Activities Association Board of Directors met virtually on Friday, Jan. 29.
The following items were acted on:
The Board accepted the retirement announcement submitted by NDHSAA Assistant Director Brenda Schell. Schell announced that she will be retiring on June 30, 2021. The NDHSAA will be posting a job opening for a Technology Director position in the near future.
The Board approved changes to its existing Guidelines and Recommendations for Sports/Activities regarding attendance protocols for regular season contests with the state moving to the green risk level on the state’s COVID-19 Risk Level Guide.
The Board approved recommendations from the Combined Tournament Committee for modifications of postseason formats to the remaining winter NDHSAA region and state tournaments not previously addressed by the Board of Directors.
The 2021 NDHSAA Boys Swimming & Diving Meet will be held Saturday, March 6 in Bismarck and Mandan.
The 2021 Class A Region Basketball Tournaments will be played at the site of the higher seed on Tuesday, March 2 and Thursday, March 4. On Saturday, March 6 the West Region Tournaments will conclude at the Bismarck Event Center and East Region Tournament at Scheels Center at Sanford Health Athletic Complex in Fargo.
The Bismarck Event Center will host the 2021 State Class A Basketball Tournament. Boys quarterfinals will be held Thursday, March 11 and girls quarterfinals on Friday, March 12. All semifinals will be played on Saturday, March 13 and the two championship games on Sunday, March 14, beginning at 1:00 pm. Ticket information for these NDHSAA postseason tournaments will be released in the near future. Brackets for the 2021 NDHSAA Class A Boys and Girls Basketball State Tournaments are posted on www.ndhsaanow.com.
The current status of Class B region basketball tournaments are reflected on the NDHSAA’s Current Tournament Sites web page. This link will be updated as sites are finalized.
Brackets for the 2021 NDHSAA Class B Boys and Girls Basketball State Tournaments are posted on www.ndhsaanow.com.