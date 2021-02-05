The North Dakota High School Activities Association Board of Directors approved recommendations from the Combined Tournament Committee for modifications of postseason formats to the remaining winter NDHSAA region tournaments.
The board met virtually on Friday, Feb. 5 and approved the final recommendations for winter tournaments such as girls basketball.
Here's a list of other items that were acted on:
- The 2021 NDHSAA Class B, Region 1 girls basketball tournament will be hosted February 22, 23 & 25 at Wahpeton - NDSCS
- The 2021 NDHSAA Class B, Region 4 girls basketball tournament will be hosted February 22 and 23 (at higher seeds); Feb. 25 - Championship game played in Grand Forks at Betty Engelstad Arena prior to Region 2 Championship game.
- The 2021 NDHSAA Class B, Region 4 boys basketball tournament will be hosted March 8 and 9 (at higher seeds); Mar. 11 - Championship game played in Grand Forks at Betty Engelstad Arena prior to Region 2 Championship game.
- Brackets for the 2021 NDHSAA Region and State Basketball Tournaments are posted on www.ndhsaanow.com.
- The Board approved a timeline for hiring its Technology Director position.
More information and meeting minutes can be found at the NDHSAA website.