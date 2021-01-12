Wrestling and hockey will see postseason tournament changes that are already reflected in schedules.
The modifications come after the North Dakota High School Activities Association Board of Directors approved changes at its Jan. 12 virtual meeting.
The Board also approved allowing up to eight teams or 112 participants at all regular season tournaments or meets since the North Dakota moved to the yellow/moderate risk level statewide.
Wrestling
The schedule for the state wrestling tournament at the FARGODOME will include the individual portion of the tournament set for Thursday, Feb. 18 and Friday, Feb. 19 with separate sessions for Class A and Class B.
The entire team dual portion of the tournament will be held Saturday, Feb. 20.
Ticket information for the wrestling state tournament will be released in the near future, according to a press release from the Board.
Additionally, as part of the postseason tournament modifications, there will be no individual region wrestling tournaments in 2021.
Hockey
The 2021 boys region hockey tournaments will be played Feb. 16 (at site of higher seed), Feb. 18 (at site of higher seed) and Feb. 20 (West Region at MAYSA Arena in Minot and East Region at Purpur Arena in Grand Forks).
The quarterfinals of the 2021 NDHSAA boys and girls hockey state tournaments will be played Tuesday, Feb. 23 at the site of the higher seed.
The Semifinals, third place and championship games of the boys and girls state tournaments will be played at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks on Feb. 26-27.
Ticket information for these NDHSAA postseason tournaments will be released closer to the events.
Other winter postseason tournaments and fine arts contests are expected to see modifications as well.
However, the Board announced that those changes will be announced at a later date.