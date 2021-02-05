The state wrestling tournament will be held at the Fargodome in Fargo from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20.
The North Dakota High School Activities Association made the announcement on Feb. 4 with just a couple weeks until the tournament starts.
Also, according to a press release sent out by the NDHSAA, the individual state wrestling tournament will be held on Thursday Feb. 18 and Friday Feb. 19, with separate sessions for Class A and Class B on both days.
This means that the dual state wrestling tournament will be held on Feb. 20, which is a Saturday.
Here is the information, according to the press release, that describes how the tournament will play out that weekend, which is quickly approaching.
- The Tournament includes individual and team dual competition for Class A & Class B.
- The Class A and Class B team dual tournaments are eight-team single elimination with a consolation round playing to a fifth-place match.
- The Class A Team Dual Tournament will be seeded based off region seeds. The Class B Team Dual Tournament will be seeded 1-5 with random draw determining the quarterfinal opponents of the top three seeds.
- Television Broadcast – The Class A and Class B Team Dual Championship Matches and Individual Championships Matches (Class A & Class B) during the 2021 NDHSAA Wrestling State Tournament are being televised by BEK TV. For more details on BEK TV’s coverage of the 2021 NDHSAA Wrestling State Tournament, you can visit this website: http://bit.ly/BEKStateWrestling.
- Non-Championship sessions (excluding the 3rd and 5th place team dual matches of the wrestling tournament) will be streamed on the NFHS Network.
- You can visit https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/associations/ndhsaa for more details about streaming.
More information about the tournament can be found on the NDHSAA website.