The Preseason Class B boys and girls basketball polls of the 2020-21 season were released Monday, Dec. 28.

The Class B basketball polls are voted on by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA).

North Dakota Class B Boys Basketball Polls (December 28)

1. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (23) 2-0 230

2. Grafton 3-0 192

3. Dickinson Trinity 4-0 176

4. Enderlin 2-1 153

5. Beulah 2-1 141

6. Langdon/Edmore/Munich 2-0 99

7. Kindred 2-0 51

8. Shiloh Christian 2-1 49

9. Dunseith 3-0 43

10. Rugby 3-1 42

Others Receiving Votes: Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier (4-0), Oakes (0-0), Central Cass (2-0), Linton-HMB (2-1), Powers Lake (3-0), Flasher (3-0), Velva (4-0).

Note: First-place votes in parenthesis

North Dakota Class B Girls Basketball Polls (December 28)

1. Kindred (9) 1-1 207

2. Central Cass (6) 3-0 194

3. Langdon/Edmore/Munich (6) 2-1 191

4. Linton-HMB (1) 1-0 148

5. Grafton (1) 1-1 137

6. Trenton 4-0 104

7. Shiloh Christian 3-1 58

8. Rugby 2-1 49

9. Carrington 3-0 45

10. Thompson 3-0 38

Others Receiving Votes: Glenburn (4-0), Hettinger-Scranton (4-1), Dickinson Trinity (2-1), Beulah (4-1), Oakes (3-0), Our Redeemer's (4-0), Kenmare (3-0), Benson County (1-0), LaMoure-LM (3-0), Wilton-Wing (4-0).

Note: First-place votes in parenthesis

