The Preseason Class B boys and girls basketball polls of the 2020-21 season were released Monday, Dec. 28.
The Class B basketball polls are voted on by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA).
North Dakota Class B Boys Basketball Polls (December 28)
1. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (23) 2-0 230
2. Grafton 3-0 192
3. Dickinson Trinity 4-0 176
4. Enderlin 2-1 153
5. Beulah 2-1 141
6. Langdon/Edmore/Munich 2-0 99
7. Kindred 2-0 51
8. Shiloh Christian 2-1 49
9. Dunseith 3-0 43
10. Rugby 3-1 42
Others Receiving Votes: Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier (4-0), Oakes (0-0), Central Cass (2-0), Linton-HMB (2-1), Powers Lake (3-0), Flasher (3-0), Velva (4-0).
Note: First-place votes in parenthesis
North Dakota Class B Girls Basketball Polls (December 28)
1. Kindred (9) 1-1 207
2. Central Cass (6) 3-0 194
3. Langdon/Edmore/Munich (6) 2-1 191
4. Linton-HMB (1) 1-0 148
5. Grafton (1) 1-1 137
6. Trenton 4-0 104
7. Shiloh Christian 3-1 58
8. Rugby 2-1 49
9. Carrington 3-0 45
10. Thompson 3-0 38
Others Receiving Votes: Glenburn (4-0), Hettinger-Scranton (4-1), Dickinson Trinity (2-1), Beulah (4-1), Oakes (3-0), Our Redeemer's (4-0), Kenmare (3-0), Benson County (1-0), LaMoure-LM (3-0), Wilton-Wing (4-0).
Note: First-place votes in parenthesis