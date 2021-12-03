The first wave of Class A boys and girls basketball polls were released Wednesday, Dec. 1.
The North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association voted in the poll and released it.
Bismarck Century dominated both polls. In Class A boys basketball, the patriots received 69 votes (11 first place votes), while the Lady Patriots received 74 votes (14 first-place votes) in the Class A girls poll.
Here’s a breakdown of the polls:
North Dakota Class A Boys Basketball Poll (Dec. 1)
Note that first-place votes are in parentheses.
1. Bismarck Century (11) 69
2. West Fargo High (4) 54
3. Fargo Davies 41
4. Minot 25
5. Bismarck High 13
Others Receiving Votes: Bismarck St. Mary’s, Fargo North, West Fargo Sheyenne, Grand Forks Red River, Bismarck Legacy.
North Dakota Class A Girls Basketball Poll (Dec. 1)
Note that first-place votes are in parentheses.
1. Bismarck Century (14) 74
2. West Fargo High (1) 56
3. Fargo Davies 41
4. Bismarck High 34
5. Bismarck Legacy 11
Others Receiving Votes: Devils Lake, Bismarck St. Mary’s, Fargo Shanley.
Overall, the 2021-22 basketball seasons will tip off this weekend for a number of WDA teams, including the Watford City Wolves.
All WDA teams are playing non-conference games, beginning on Friday, Dec. 3.