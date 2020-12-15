The Preseason Class B boys and girls basketball polls of the 2020-21 season were released Monday, Dec. 14.

The Class B basketball polls are voted on by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA).

North Dakota Class B Boys Basketball Polls (December 14)

1. Four Winds-Minneaukan (9) 0-0 193

2. Enderlin (9) 0-0 187

3. Rugby (2) 0-0 161

4. Grafton (1) 0-0 143

5. Beulah 0-0 115

6. Dickinson Trinity 0-0 107

7. Oakes 0-0 70

8. Shiloh Christian 0-0 64

9. Langdon/Edmore/Munich 0-0 35

10. Linton-HMB 0-0 19

Others Receiving Votes: Kindred (0-0), Hatton-Northwood (0-0), Hillsboro-Central Valley (0-0), Powers Lake (0-0), Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier (0-0), North Border (0-0), White Shield (0-0), Our Redeemer's (0-0), Oak Grove (0-0).

Note: First-place votes in parenthesis

North Dakota Class B Girls Basketball Polls (December 14)

1. Kindred (16) 0-0 204

2. Grafton (5) 0-0 185

3. Rugby 0-0 149

4. Langdon/Edmore/Munich 0-0 126

5. Shiloh Christian 0-0 108

6. Four Winds-Minnewaukan 0-0 104

7. Linton-HMB 0-0 70

8. Hettinger-Scranton 0-0 64

9. Trenton 0-0 45

10. Central Cass 0-0 37

Others Receiving Votes: Dickinson Trinity (0-0), Thompson (0-0), Carrington (0-0), Midway-Minto (0-0), Richland (0-0), Kenmare (0-0).

Note: First-place votes in parenthesis

