The Preseason Class B boys and girls basketball polls of the 2020-21 season were released Monday, Dec. 14.
The Class B basketball polls are voted on by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA).
North Dakota Class B Boys Basketball Polls (December 14)
1. Four Winds-Minneaukan (9) 0-0 193
2. Enderlin (9) 0-0 187
3. Rugby (2) 0-0 161
4. Grafton (1) 0-0 143
5. Beulah 0-0 115
6. Dickinson Trinity 0-0 107
7. Oakes 0-0 70
8. Shiloh Christian 0-0 64
9. Langdon/Edmore/Munich 0-0 35
10. Linton-HMB 0-0 19
Others Receiving Votes: Kindred (0-0), Hatton-Northwood (0-0), Hillsboro-Central Valley (0-0), Powers Lake (0-0), Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier (0-0), North Border (0-0), White Shield (0-0), Our Redeemer's (0-0), Oak Grove (0-0).
Note: First-place votes in parenthesis
North Dakota Class B Girls Basketball Polls (December 14)
1. Kindred (16) 0-0 204
2. Grafton (5) 0-0 185
3. Rugby 0-0 149
4. Langdon/Edmore/Munich 0-0 126
5. Shiloh Christian 0-0 108
6. Four Winds-Minnewaukan 0-0 104
7. Linton-HMB 0-0 70
8. Hettinger-Scranton 0-0 64
9. Trenton 0-0 45
10. Central Cass 0-0 37
Others Receiving Votes: Dickinson Trinity (0-0), Thompson (0-0), Carrington (0-0), Midway-Minto (0-0), Richland (0-0), Kenmare (0-0).
Note: First-place votes in parenthesis