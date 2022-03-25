MINOT GIRLS

The Minot High School girls varsity basketball team after winning the 2021-2022 Class A NDHSAA State Championship.

 Photo from the NDHSAA website

The North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association has announced their 2022 Class A Girls Basketball All-State Team.

All-State Basketball teams are voted on by members of the NDAPSSA. The results were published on March 22.

NDAPSSA Class A Girls Basketball All-State First Team:

Logan Nissley, Jr., Bismarck Century

Miriley Simon, Jr., West Fargo High

Adie Wagner, Sr., Fargo South

Bergan Kinnebrew, Jr., Bismarck Century

Anthonett Nabwe, Sr., Jamestown

NDAPSSA Class A Girls Basketball All-State Second Team:

Rachel Dahlen, Sr., Devils Lake

Jocelyn Schiller, Soph., Grand Forks Red River

Maggie Fricke, Eighth Grade, Minot High

McKenna Johnson, Fr., Mandan

Leelee Bell, Eighth Grade, Minot High

Chloe Pfau, Jr., West Fargo High

Amya Gourneau, Jr., Turtle Mountain

Emily Srejma, Sr., Fargo Shanley



