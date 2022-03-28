Purchase Access

The North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association has announced their 2022 Class B Boys Basketball All-State Team.

All-State Basketball teams are voted on by members of the NDAPSSA.

NDAPSSA Class B Boys Basketball All-State First Team:

Joe Hurlburt, Sr., Enderlin (unanimous, NDAPSSA Mr. Basketball Finalist)

Jayden Yankton, Sr., Four Winds-Minnewaukan (unanimous, NDAPSSA Mr. Basketball Finalist)

Trey Brandt, Sr., Beulah (NDAPSSA Mr. Basketball Finalist)

Tyson Enget, Jr., Powers Lake

Scott Wagner, Sr., Ellendale

NDAPSSA Class B Boys Basketball All-State Second Team:

Deng Deng, Soph., Four Winds-Minnewaukan

Bohden Duffield, Soph., Bowman County

Carter Englund, Sr., Shiloh Christian

Jace Friesz, Sr., Flasher

Zach Hendrickson, Sr., Our Redeemer’s

Gus Hurlburt, Sr., Enderlin

Will Jiskra, Sr., Grafton

Gannon Limke, Sr., Hillsboro-Central Valley

Paul Olson, Sr., Kindred

Ayden Stainbrook, Jr., North Border



