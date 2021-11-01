The Grenora-Westby volleyball team’s season came to an end over the weekend, but the Lady Thunder finished the season strong.
MonDak qualified for the Montana High School Association District 1C volleyball tournament, getting knocked out on day two by Scobey, the host school
In the first round of the tournament, MonDak lost in three sets to Savage. Despite the loss, MonDak played well in the first and third set, only losing by four in the third set and nearly forcing a fourth.
Against Scobey (No. 5 seed) on Friday, Oct. 29, MonDak had a slow third set, losing 25-11, but the Lady Thunder played well in the first two sets, losing 25-16 and 25-22.
Overall against Scobey, MonDak had 21 kills, 16 assists, four blocks, 37 digs and seven service aces.
Emma Smart led the team with 11 kills and 17 digs. Angelina Garcia and Zoe Brandenburger each had eight assists to lead MonDak, Gracie Kidder led with three blocks and Olivia Christian had three aces to lead the team.
Despite the early exit in the district tournament, Grenora-Westby played well in the postseason appearance, and it was a really good game that propelled the Lady Thunder into the tournament.
MonDak (No. 10 seed) defeated Nashua (No. 11 seed) in a play-in game in five sets to clinch a spot in the district tournament.
Although MonDak finished low in the regular season standings, they had a good year and were able to get a home game for the early part of the postseason.
Overall on the year, the Lady Thunder had a 3-9 conference record and a 3-11 overall record.
Looking ahead to next year, MonDak will miss seniors Kidder and Garcia, but the Lady Thunder will return seven of their varsity players, which includes a group of three experienced juniors.