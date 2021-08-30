The Grenora-Westby volleyball team competed in the Fairview Invite on Saturday, Aug. 28, getting some good experience early this season.
The tournament was the season-opener for the Lady Thunder, as well as seven other teams.
Mondak was placed in a pool with Richey-Lambert, Terry and Wibaux. Richey-Lambert won out in the pool, Wibaux took second place and Terry took third.
In all three pool games, Mondak played some tough sets against good opponents.
Grenora-Westby opened the day with a game against Wibaux. Despite losing the second set 25-14, Mondak hung right with Wibaux in the first set, only losing 25-20.
For their second game, the Lady Thunder then took on Richey-Lambert, a tough team that made it to Divisionals last year. Again, Mondak played a good first set, losing 25-15, but Richey-Lambert won the second set 25-11.
Mondak’s final pool game was against Terry; Terry won the first set 25-5, but Mondak fought hard and lost the second set by just a point, 25-24.
After the pool play, there was a consolation tournament and a championship tournament. Mondak was paired up against host Fairview in the first round of consolation.
The Lady Thunder played well, but they fell in two sets to Fairview.
Although Mondak faced some tough competition Saturday, playing against some of the good teams in their district is a good experience early on this season.