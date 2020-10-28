The Westby-Grenora co-op volleyball team’s season came to an end on Tuesday, Oct. 27, but the Lady Thunder did not go down easily.
MonDak competed in a play-in game against Culbertson, along with three other play-in games Tuesday, and the winners advanced to the Montana High School Association District 1C tournament.
MonDak was the No. 9 seed, and Culbertson is the No. 8 seed. With the victory, Culbertson now has to face the top-seeded Plentywood in the first round of the tournament.
Culbertson and MonDak were pretty evenly matched throughout the season, and it showed in the match Tuesday as not one set was won by more than eight points.
In fact, three of the sets were decided by five points or fewer.
The Lady Thunder fell behind in the first set, but they eventually rallied back to get within striking distance. They could not get over the hump, though, falling just short by a score of 25-22.
The second set was similar to the first, where the Lady Thunder came close to Culbertson’s lead, but again they fell in the second set by a tight 25-20 score.
MonDak knew that one more set loss meant the season was over, and the team rallied together and took set three with a 25-17 win to keep the game and season alive.
Once again, in the fourth set, the Lady Thunder were this close to coming back and defeating Culbertson, but the game ended like how it started, with Culbertson winning the set 25-22.
MonDak had been in contention with the other teams in the middle of the district throughout the season and put together a good last game, despite the loss.
The top four teams in the district, Plentywood, Froid/Medicine Lake, North Country and Fairview, in that order, had byes on Tuesday and awaited their opponents from the Tuesday outcomes.
The next round of games will be played Thursday, with the following rounds played Friday and Saturday (the championship is played on Saturday). The top five teams at the end of the District Tournament advance to the Divisional Tournament, which is hosted in Sidney, Mont next week.
All-in-all Tuesday, No. 5 Scobey, No. 6 Savage, No. 7 Richey-Lambert and No. 8 Culbertson won their matches and advanced. With that, Culbertson will face Plentywood, Richey-Lambert will face Froid/Medicine Lake, Savage will face North Country and Scobey will face Fairview.