The Grenora-Westby girls track and field team placed eighth out of 15 teams at the Eastern Class C Divisional meet in Sidney on Thursday, May 20.
While the boys team did not garner a place, there were some good performances from some of the boys team athletes.
Leading the girls team was Elizabeth Field, who had multiple high finishes to pace the team.
In the 100 meter dash, she placed second with a time of 13.66, and in the 200 meter dash, she placed fourth with a time of 29.44.
Field also placed second again in the 400 meter dash with a time of 1:03.45. After that, she was able to cross the finish line with a first-place finish in the 800 meter race with a time of 2:28.27, a personal record.
Sayler Stewart also set a personal record in the 800 meter race with a time of 2:39.88, taking fifth place.
Stewart placed fifth again in the 1600 meter run, crossing the finish line with a time of 5:53.10, another personal record. She ended her day with a third-place finish in the 3200 meter run, finishing with a time of 13:03.92.
For the boys team, Anson Joyes started things with a seventh-place finish in the 800 meter race, crossing the line with a time of 2:21.42.
Following that, Joyes, Graham Wright, Keegan Nelson and Darian Holecek finished seventh in the 4x100 meter dash with a time of 49.06.