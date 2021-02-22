It wasn’t an ideal finish, but the Westby-Grenora boy’s basketball team took second place in the District 2C tournament after losing 62-27 to Froid/Med. Lake on Saturday, Feb. 20.
MonDak (No. 3 seed) played well in the tournament and even knocked off the defending state co-champion Fairview (No. 2 seed) en route to a championship appearance.
Unfortunately for the Thunder, the No. 1 seed Froid/Med. Lake was on the other side of the court for the title game.
Froid/Med. Lake has a talented, athletic roster, with a starting five that doesn’t have a player shorter than 6-feet tall.
Getting around that athleticism and height was one of the issues MonDak consistently faced in the game and had a hard time getting around.
Players in MonDak’s lineup, like Darian Holecek, Adian Harbin, Keegan Nelson and Erik Field, are capable of scoring in double figures any given night, but they had trouble against the length and defense Froid/Med. Lake presented.
In the semifinal win over Fairview, Holecek led all scorers with 16 points, including four made three-pointers. Nelson and Harbin each added eight points in the close game.
Against the Redhawks, though, all three players were held to single-digit scoring and were never able to get into a rhythm offensively.
MonDak did manage to get some good shots throughout the game, but they were not dropping. Holecek wasn’t able to get good looks from three-point range, and Nelson wasn’t able to get any opportunities to post up.
Field provided a bit of a spark for the Thunder, though, making some tough shots and continuing to play hard throughout the game.
Beating Froid/Med. Lake was going to be the tall task every team had coming into the tournament.
The Redhawks finished the regular season undefeated in conference play, with not many teams being able to really challenge them.
MonDak had a slow start to the game, but the Thunder were able to get things going a little better as the game progressed.
Still, though, Froid/Med. Lake had too many weapons and had a generous size advantage.
For both teams, along with the other three that advanced to the Eastern Class C Divisional (Fairview, Richey-Lambert and Plentywood), games won’t start in the next round until March 3, meaning the teams have some good time to rest and practice and prepare for the next games.
As the No. 2 seed out of District 2C, MonDak will face the No. 3 seed from District 3C Dodson in the first round. All games will be held at Sidney High School in Sidney.