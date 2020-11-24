The Montana High School Association 8-man Eastern Division All Conference list of players was released Nov. 23, and four Grenora/Westby football players made the list.
Erik Field, Adian Harbin, Darian Holecek and Keegan Nelson were all on the list representing MonDak Thunder and in general all four players shared an excellent season with impressive individual stats.
And considering that this was the first year Grenora/Westby participated in 8-man football, the team did extremely well, losing only one game in the regular season and making it to the first round of playoffs.
Field, a junior, made the first team offense as a running back.
He also made second team defense as a linebacker.
Harbin, a senior, was named to the first team offense as a tight end.
Holecek, another senior, was named to the second team offense as a quarterback and Nelson, a senior, was named to the first team defense as a linebacker.
Additionally, Field, Nelson and Harbin were picked as all state selections from the Eastern Division as well.
Nelson and Harbin were picked for the Cleverly All-Star Game as seniors.
Holecek is an alternate for the all-star game.
Also on the list were athletes from Fairview, Scobey, Ekalaka, Circle, Plentywood Broadus, Forsyth and Culbertson schools.