Blake Lampert, the head coach for the Grenora/Westby football team, said after finding out that they were going to the Montana High School Association 8-player Championship Series, he didn't have to say much to his team in terms of what they need to do on Saturday.
He said they already know what's at stake, and since they are already used to being in the playoffs for 6-man football, he said his upper class-men know what they need to do to win.
It's do or die.
Mondak Thunder will take on the Joliet, MT J-Hawks at 1 p.m. (MST) in Joliet for the first round of playoffs in the 8-man (or player) series.
This isn't the first time the Mondak Thunder football team has seen post season play, however this is the first time they have made it to the playoffs in 8-man football.
Because of an increase in the size of enrollment, the team had to jump up a class size in Montana sports. Yet despite adapting to a new way of playing football and despite dealing with the complications of COVID-19 restrictions, Mondak Thunder has had an incredibly successful season.
Lampert agreed.
He said all year his team has done well because they have played and fought incredibly hard.
And the determination that Lampert mentioned shows in the team's record. They have a 7-1 conference and overall record this season and they are the No. 3 seed in 8-man East (for the MHSA).
The only game the Thunder lost was to the No. 2 seed, Fairview, which was last year's 8-man state champion for Montana. But they defeated this year's No. 1 seed Scobey.
The loss to Fairview offered some insight for the team as they mentally prepared for the game against Joliet. Lampert explained that in that game his team got stopped and held back, something they did not experience up until that point.
But he said in that moment, when that happens, his players now know that they have two options—to either quit and give up or to keep battling, to get back and to win.
And by looking at tape of Joliet, if the Thunder keeps that concept in mind and stays focused, they could leave Joliet with a win.
Lampert described the way Joliet plays as similar to theirs, calling them their "twin." He said the J-Hawks have good linemen and a good runner who can gain crucial yardage.
But so does Grenora/Westby.
This season, the Thunder were led by four key players—senior Darian Holecek, senior Keegan Nelson, senior Adian Harbin and junior Erik Field.
Lampert said Holecek is the brains of the operation, and as quarterback he knows how to read the other team's defense and knows where the ball needs to go.
He said Nelson is a big, strong kid who can catch anything while Harbin is "speedy quick" and will be there when Holecek needs him.
And as for Field, Lampert said he is always pounding out the yards and has always been there ready to run the ball or catch it.
"Well, the best part is they've grown up together," Lampert said, when told that the four players work significantly well with one another and know how to communicate on the field.
He said all four of them, much like everyone else on the team, have been in town for years, attending the same schools and hanging out together. And he said that's why they all mesh well when they're on the field.
As far as how the game will look on Saturday, Lampert said overall both teams are evenly matched and he said it feels good knowing that they have more than a chance.
As the minutes wind down and game day approaches, Lampert said he just hopes that the weather stays nice and things fall in their favor.