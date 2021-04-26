The Grenora-Westby track and field team had some good individual performances and a good team performance at the Savage Booster Club Track Meet, which was held in Lambert on April 21.
Grenora-Westby’s girls team placed fourth (68 points) out of eight teams, and the boys team placed eighth (19 points) out of eight teams.
Junior Elizabeth Field helped lead the way for the girls team, finishing the meet with four top-three finishes.
The first of her finishes came in the 100 meter dash. Field finished in second place, hitting a time of 14.03.
In the 200 meter dash, Field again took second place, finishing with a time of 29.23. Then, in the 400 meter run, Field finished second again, crossing the finish line at 1:02.39, a season record for herself. In each of those first three events, Field finished right behind Brooke Reuter of Savage, who took first in each event.
Field was able to get a first-place finish, though, which came in the 800 meter run. She crossed the line at 2:32.96, winning first place by 16 seconds.
Some other athletes had good performances for the Lady Thunder.
Sophomore Sayler Stewart finished second in the 1600 meter run, crossing the time at 6:08.45. In the same race, senior Ashden Christian (6:58.37) and freshman Erika Christian (7:09.07) finished fifth and sixth, respectively.
Stewart also took first place in the 3200 meter run, crossing the line at 13:02.52, which is a personal best. Erika Christian placed third in the same race, setting a personal best of 15:12.13.
Ashden Christian placed fifth in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 21.25, and in the 4x400 meter relay, Field, Stewart, Ashden and Erika Christian teamed up and took fourth with a time of 4:58.13.
Stewart and sophomore Olivia Christian rounded out the girls’ finishes with good placements in the triple jump. Stewart took sixth with a personal record (27-06.00), and Olivia Christian took seventh with a jump of 26-06.25.
For the boys team, junior Anson Joyes kicked things off with a second-place finish in the 400 meter run, setting a personal best with a time of 59.00. He also took third in the 800 meter run, crossing the line at 2:21.33, a personal best.
In the 110 meter hurdles, freshman Deven Eson took fifth with a time of 23.86, a personal best.
The team of senior Darian Holecek, sophomore Andrew Petersen, freshman Graham Wright and Eson took sixth in the 4x100 meter race with a time of 51.15.
Then, Holecek, Joyes, senior Keegan Nelson and junior Cole Tallaksen took fifth in the 4x400 meter relay with a time of 4:10.61.