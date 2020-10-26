A pair of top 10 finishes, and an overall good team performance, helped the Westby-Grenora girl’s cross country team take third place at the Montana High School Association Class C State Cross Country Meet on Saturday, Oct. 24.
The girls were the first ones to run Saturday, the second day of the state meet, and they were able to conquer the course in Kalispell, Mont. and bring home some awards, both individual and team awards.
Elizabeth Field, a junior, was the top runner for the Lady Thunder, crossing the finish line in fifth place with a time of 23:35.38. Field had a pretty good pace during her run at 7:36 per mile.
She finished the first mile in 7:15.52, but slowed down quite a bit in the second mile, finishing it at 8:02.61. Field did not slow down much for the final stretch, finishing the last split in 8:15.25.
The next finisher for Westby-Grenora was sophomore Sayler Stewart, and she finished in seventh place with a time of 23:37.43.
Like Field, Stewart kept her pace at 7:36 per mile, and she had good splits during the race, too.
Stewart finished her first mile at 7:27.18, and she finished the second mile in 7:58.32. Stewart kept it tight for the last leg of the race, as her last split (8:11.93) was not too far off the second one.
Rounding out the Westby-Grenora squad were Ashden and Erika Christian, who both finished in the top 40 to help the Lady Thunder’s team score get to the top three.
Ashden Christian crossed the finish line in 22nd place with a time of 26:00.23, and Erika Christian finished in 40th with a final time of 28:12.60.
Ashden finished the race with a pace of 8:22 per mile, which spanned over the course of her three splits. She finished the first mile in 7:55.94, the second in 8:43.08 and the third in 9:21.21, slowing down a bit each time but still doing well.
Erika’s pace for the final event of the season was at 9:05 per mile, finishing the last leg of the race strong to stay within the top 40 runners.
She finished her first mile at 8:43.30, her second mile at 9:31.19 and her third mile at 9:58.11.
In the overall team scores, Manhattan Christian took first place and Seeley-Swan took second place, just ahead of Westby-Grenora in a tightly-contested battle for the top spots.
Just five points separated Manhattan Christian from Westby-Grenora, as Manhattan Christian had 29 team points and Westby-Grenora had 34, and Seeley-Swan had 30 points in second place.
Montana Class A and Class B teams competed for their respective state meets on Friday, Oct. 23, with Class C and Class AA competing Saturday.