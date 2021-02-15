The brackets are filled in, and the Grenora-Westby basketball teams now know their path to either winning the District 2C (in Montana) tournament or qualifying for the Eastern C Divisional.
Both the girl’s and boy’s teams are the No. 3 seeds in their respective brackets, and based on their records and performances this season, both have good chances to compete for the district title.
The boy’s team’s first game is Tuesday, Feb. 16 against the No. 6 seed Bainville, which will be played at 4:30 p.m. MST in Culbertson, Montana.
The girl’s team’s first game was played Monday, Feb. 15, against the sixth-seeded Savage Lady Warriors at 4:30 p.m. MST in Culbertson.
Based on the teams’ performances this season, both should be able to win their first-round games and advance to the second round.
If they do, the girl’s team will then play Wednesday, Feb. 17, at 6:30 p.m. MST in Sidney, Mont. at the high school, against the winner of No. 2 Froid/Med. Lake and No. 7 Bainville.
The boy’s team, with a win Tuesday, would face off against the winner of No. 2 Fairview and No. 7 Circle on Thursday, Feb. 18 at 6:30 p.m. MST in Sidney. Fairview is the reigning state co-champion.
Looking at the season as a whole, the Grenora-Westby boy’s team finished with an overall record of 9-5 and a conference record of 7-2. The Thunder defeated Bainville twice this season, and one of the Thunder’s losses came against Fairview, a close 54-50 finish.
The girl’s team finished the season with an 8-6 overall record and a 7-2 conference record. MonDak defeated Savage this season, and against Froid/Med. Lake, the Lady Thunder lost twice, one of which was a close loss.