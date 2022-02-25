MonDak Thunder logo.jpg

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Grenora-Westby basketball teams pushed through the regular season and made it to the postseason with mixed results.

Here’s a look at how the teams did, and where they are now.

Girls Basketball

The Lady Thunder had a very successful appearance in the Montana High School Association District 2C tournament from Feb. 14 to Feb. 19, taking second place and advancing to the Eastern C Divisional.

MonDak got a bye in the first round, before defeating No. 7 Bainville 58-42 in the quarterfinals.

The Lady Thunder (No. 2 seed) cruised to the championship game, defeating No. 3 seed Culbertson 49-35 in the semifinals.

In the championship game, MonDak played tough, but ultimately, No. 1 seed Plentywood defeated Grenora-Westby 58-41.

With the district tournament behind them, the Lady Thunder now have the divisional to take on.

The divisional begins on March 3, and in the first round, the Lady Thunder will face Nashua, the No. 3 team from District 3C.

If the Lady Thunder win, they will advance to the semifinals. A loss in the first round or in the semifinals wouldn’t mean that MonDak’s season is over, though, as there is consolation play too.

Boys Basketball

The Grenora-Westby boys basketball team had its season come to an end in the District 2C tournament.

In the first round, the Thunder (No. 9 seed) earned a close victory over No. 8 seed Culbertson, 47-44.

In the quarterfinals, No. 1 seed Froid/Medicine Lake defeated MonDak 63-22, sending the Thunder to the consolation side of the bracket.

There, despite a great effort, the Thunder lost a close battle to No. 6 seed Circle by a score of 39-35, bringing the Thunder’s season to an end.

Tags

Load comments