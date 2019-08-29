The MonDak Thunder 6-man varsity football team, a co-operative arrangement between Grenora and Westby, Montana, will be kicking off their 2019 season on Saturday, Aug. 31 in a non-conference road matchup against Roy-Winifred.
Heading into the new season, Thunder first-year head coach J.R. Johnson tells the Williston Herald he expects stiff competition from the rest of the eastern Montana conference, a conference which has produced state championship game participants in four of the last five seasons.
Nonetheless, coach Johnson thinks his club will be up to the challenge, and gave praise to the Thunder players for their tireless preparation in training camp. “We’ve had a great fall camp to this point, and the kids are working hard,” Johnson says. “I don’t like downtime during practices, so if we’re not working to improve, then we’re just wasting our time. Like most teams at this point, we’re excited to hit someone from a different team.”
Coach Johnson takes over the Thunder football program this year following the resignation of former coach Troy Walters. That being the case, MonDak’s new head coach says that while he acknowledges the past accomplishments of Thunder football, the sole focus of his regime will be look forward to the future, not backwards.
Additionally, the defensive minded Johnson says fans can expect a few new wrinkles under his leadership. “I’ve run the defense for the last seven years, and I’ll continue to be hands on with that. Offensively, we’ve kept a lot of what we had, and added a couple things in hopes of utilizing our athletes,” Johnson shares.
In terms of overall team success, Johnson believes that while a conference crown is a lofty goal in 2019, these aspirations remain constant for the football program from year to year. In order to qualify for the postseason and achieve this goal, however, the head coach knows the best approach is to take matters one game at a time. “We’ve always just focused on the opponent in front of us; win this week, and we’ll continue to keep that vision,” Johnson continues. “From a broader view, making the playoffs would be considered a successful season, but we do set the goal each year for a conference championship. It’s a lofty goal, given the strength of our conference, but I couldn’t imagine having a team that wasn’t aiming for that.”