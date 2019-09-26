The MonDak Thunder (3-1) are riding high following their 56-12 win over Bainville on Sept. 20. However, according to Thunder head coach J.R. Johnson, there is a sense of urgency amongst his players as the hardest part of the schedule is right around the corner.
"Four of our remaining five games are against teams ranked at the top in the state," Johnson told the Williston Herald. "Our upperclassmen have experienced the ups and downs of previous seasons, and we're just trying to stay focused and avoid that emotional roller coaster. When we win, we know we didn't do everything right, and when we lose, we understand we didn't do everything wrong."
Already this season, the Thunder has showcased their resiliency. The week before their victory against Bainville, MonDak was defeated soundly by Big Sandy, 60-14 on Sept. 13. As Johnson explains, his club was able to bounce back from defeat due to their ability to focus on moving forward, and not to dwell on past failures.
"It's all about the next play. We preach it, and the kids believe in it," Johnson shares. "The only thing we can do about a previous game, win or lose, is learn from it."
At this point in the season, Johnson says there is still room for growth as MonDak continues to strive for its full potential as a unit. Up next on the schedule, the Thunder will take on the Tri-City Titans on Saturday, Sept. 28. In order to defeat the Titans, who also comes into the matchup at 3-1, the MonDak head football coach believes keeping pace with Tri-City's multiple defensive schemes will be a key determining factor of the contest.
Additionally, MonDak will need to find a way to bottle up Tri-City's versatile offensive attack. More specifically, coach Johnson is aware of the exploits of Titans senior quarterback Zach Thomas, who comes into the ballgame as the team leader in both passing yardage (633) and rushing yardage (179).
"They throw a lot of looks at you defensively, and we'll need to make the proper checks," Johnson adds. "Their offense runs a good mix of tight and spread formations. They have a very athletic quarterback that we'll need to contain. It'll be a great non-conference game to play before we head into the heart of our conference schedule."