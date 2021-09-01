Erik Field, No. 3 for Mondak Thunder, runs the ball and tries to get past Circle’s Jaron Taylor during a September 12, 2020 game in Grenora. Mondak Thunder defeated the Circle Wildcats during that game.
The Grenora-Westby football team started the season with a good win on Friday, August 27.
The Thunder defeated a good Ekalaka team 42-36 in the season opener, and Mondak had its leaders step up and make big plays throughout the game.
Adam Paine, Erik Field and Graham Wright took over for the Mondak offense and filled up the stat sheet to lead the team.
Paine finished the game with 203 passing yards and six touchdowns, Field finished with 95 receiving yards and two touchdowns and Wright finished with 81 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
Grenora-Westby opened the scoring in the game, striking in the first quarter when Paine connected with Wright for a touchdown. The run after failed, and Mondak held its 6-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The scoring stayed pretty calm during the second quarter, as both teams scored a touchdown each. Ekalaka tied the game at 6-6 by scoring first in the second quarter, but the Thunder responded when Paine found Field for a score to take a 12-6 lead into halftime.
After the slow first half, the scoring ramped up in the third quarter.
Both teams scored three touchdowns each, and Mondak was able to hold onto its lead. Paine found Field, Wright and Shine Enander each for a touchdown in the quarter.
Mondak held a 34-28 lead heading into the fourth, where the Thunder held onto their lead.
Ekalaka scored first in the quarter to take the lead briefly, but Paine found Wright one last time with an 18 yard pass for the winning touchdown.
After the first weekend of football, Mondak and Broadus are the only teams with a win in the “A” sub-conference in the Eastern 8-Man standings in Montana.
The next game for Mondak is Friday, September 3 on the road, when the Thunder will face Plentywood, who won its season opener last week too.