Westby-Grenora’s first season in eight-man football in Montana was great, but it was brought to an end on Saturday, Oct. 31.
The MonDak Thunder had to travel to Joliet in the first round of the Montana High School Association eight-man playoffs, and the Thunder lost 28-18 to Joliet.
Despite the loss, there are some good positives to bring out of the team’s performance this season.
Joliet was a very good No. 2 seed out of the south division, so MonDak played a good game to stay in it the whole time and only lose by two scores. On top of that, MonDak had to play the game on the road at Joliet’s home field.
Looking at the regular season, the Thunder were used to dominating teams, considering they had not played these teams in previous years.
MonDak finished the regular season with a 7-1 conference record (also its overall record), tied with Scobey and Fairview, who were the other top teams in the east division.
The Thunder also split games with those teams, defeating Scobey but losing to Fairview.
In most of its wins, MonDak’s defense stuffed other teams and did not give up many points, while the offense put up big numbers on the scoreboard.
Considering the jump up to eight-man football, the Thunder did a great job and had a great season.
The Thunder will be losing some really good senior talent, but the younger players on the team will be able to step up next year and fill those roles.
Joliet advanced to the quarter-final in the playoffs and will face Fort Benton, the top team from the north division, on Saturday, Nov. 7 at 1:00 p.m. Fort Benton will host the game.