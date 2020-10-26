There was still some uncertainty about where the Westby-Grenora co-op football team would end up in the postseason, but the Thunder now know their postseason matchup.
As of Monday, no exact date and time were given by the Montana High School Association for MonDak’s game, but the Thunder will be facing Joliet on the road in the first round of MHSA eight-man football.
MonDak is the third seed out of the East Division, and Joliet is the second seed out of the South Division.
For the time leading up to the seeding, it was not entirely clear where the Thunder were going to be placed in the bracket, even though they had secured a playoff spot.
During the regular season, MonDak, Scobey and Fairview, the top three teams in the East Division, all finished with the same record.
On top of that, all of their losses were to each other.
MonDak defeated Scobey to open the season back in August, then Scobey defeated Fairview in the middle of the season, and the following week after its loss, Fairview defeated MonDak.
With each team beating each other, it muddied the waters in the standings and postseason situation.
Scobey was rewarded with the top seed out of the east, though, and Fairview got the two seed.
MonDak will be up for a challenge against Joliet, as Joliet was 6-1 overall on the season.