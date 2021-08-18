The Grenora-Westby team is looking to have a great season this year after an impressive season last year, which was the team’s first season in eight-man football.
The Thunder put together a great regular season, losing just one game, and they made an appearance in the Montana High School Association eight-man playoffs.
Despite an early exit, there was a lot to like about last year’s team, and this year, there is a lot to like about the team once again, according to head coach Blake Lampert.
Three key players from last year’s team, Darian Holecek, Keegan Nelson and Adian Harbin, all graduated.
While those three players had a big impact on the field, the good thing is that those are the only three players MonDak lost.
Otherwise, the Thunder have five starters returning, along with some great depth.
“We’re actually sitting pretty dang good. We got three starters that we lost that played both sides of the ball, but we had some sophomores and juniors that were ready to play too,” Lampert said.
One of those returners the Thunder will look to for leadership and impact is Erik Field.
Field is the Thunder’s “workhorse” Lampert said, adding that he handles about 75 percent of the carries.
“We can basically look to him to handle the ball and do what we need to do,” Lampert said. “Defensively as well, he’s definitely a vocal leader, and he’ll put kids where they need to be.”
For the offensive/defensive line, the Thunder have two of their three returning starters coming back: Ledger Pulvermacher and Spencer Rudningen.
“They’re going to be great for us,” Lampert said. “They both have quick feet, they like to move in front of the ball and lead block for us.”
Shine Enander is another returning player to look out for, as Lampert said he will be a utility player that will be able to block and do a few other things.
After last season’s great run, Lampert said there are high expectations for the Thunder this year.
“I think we’re going to be very competitive around the state,” he said. “It’s going to be a great year.”
Despite jumping to eight-man football last year, the Thunder had a great season. Lampert said his players last year and this year adapted to eight-man well and liked it.
The Thunder sat in a three-way tie for the overall spot in the East Division last season; Grenora-Westby defeated Scobey, Scobey defeated Fairview and Fairview defeated Grenora-Westby.
Lampert said those beams, along with Ekalaka, will be tough teams again this year, but he is looking forward to seeing his team play them again this year.
Grenora-Westby opens the season on Friday, August 27 with a home game against Ekalaka, which will be a good opener for the season.