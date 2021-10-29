The Grenora-Westby volleyball team dropped its first-round game of the Montana High School Association District 1C Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 28.

The Lady Thunder (No. 10 seed) were paired against Savage (No. 7 seed), and Savage won the game in three sets, 25-17, 25-10, 25-21.

MonDak played a good game, coming out and having a good first set to get things going.

The Lady Thunder held an early lead in the first set, but Savage came back and took the lead and held it throughout the rest of the set.

Grenora-Westby hit a slump in the second set, falling behind 16-6 quickly, and the Lady Thunder weren’t able to get their footing back after that, as Savage closed out the set on a 9-4 run.

MonDak bounced back well from the second set and nearly won the third set.

The two teams exchanged leads early in the third, as Savage took an early 4-2 lead before MonDak took a 9-6 lead.

Savage eventually got the lead back and held onto it the rest of the way, but the Lady Thunder stayed close.

Even when Savage took a 20-14 lead, MonDak fought back to get within three points. Savage closed out the set and the win, though, putting MonDak in the consolation bracket.

MonDak has a game slated for the morning on Friday, Oct. 29 against No. 5 seed Scobey. The winner of that game will advance, and the loser of that game will have their season come to an end.

