Grenora-Westby High School coop is no longer undefeated in 8-man football.
The Mondak Thunder suffered a big 40-8 loss to Fairview on Friday, Oct. 2 on the road, in a game uncharacteristic of MonDak.
Normally, the Thunder had the pleasure of beating up on other teams by showing their dominance both offensively and defensively. But on Friday, nothing was going right for them and Fairview came out on top.
It was a slow start but the first quarter ended with MonDak looking like themselves. The defense was playing well, getting a few sacks and making some good stops, only allowing Fairview to score once.
Offensively, the team was methodical with their drives and looked fine. A few times, though, a penalty would push the Thunder back on a drive that looked promising, ending in a punt (even in the first half overall).
Eventually, Darian Holecek found a hole on an option play and had nothing but green ahead of him with no defenders near him, scoring on a 59-yard run. The two-point try was good, and Fairview tied it 8-8 with Fairview just like that.
But the Thunder, who averaged 43.6 points in their wins this season, did not score at all after the first quarter.
Every time they got closer to scoring, yellow flags were thrown like confetti and Mondak Thunder took penalties left and right.
MonDak had 115 passing yards for the game and only 77 rushing yards, numbers that the team and its fans are not accustomed to seeing.
And the frustration showed on the field and in the stands with fans criticizing the refs and doing all they can to encourage their boys.
Mondak Thunder tried, but Fairview hurt MonDak on the ground recording 227 rushing yards and scoring all five of its touchdowns on runs.
Coming into the game Friday, Fairview was recovering from a 36-6 loss to Scobey the prior week; MonDak beat Scobey 28-22 to open the season.
With Fairview’s win, it shows that the 8-man east football division in Montana is packed with talent and tight competition amongst the top teams. Scobey and MonDak are at the very top, both 5-1, but Fairview is right behind them at 4-1.
Also, this is the first season Mondak Thunder is participating in 8-man football.
Up next for the Thunder is an away game at Powder River County High School at 7 p.m. (MDT) on Friday.