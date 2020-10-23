The Grenora/Westby volleyball team defeated Bainville in its fourth win this season.
Mondak Thunder won the match in three sets, but had to fight hard to secure the win in the third set.
In the first set, Mondak Thunder held back Bainville just enough to beat them 25-14. They went on to win the second set without trouble, beating Bainville 25-10.
But the third set was closer and Bainville almost jumped back.
The score for the final set was 26-24 and despite a harder push from Bainville, Mondak Thunder came out stronger and won the set.
Overall, Mondak Thunder had 26 kills, 12 assists, 37 digs and an incredible 17 service aces.
Game leaders Brynn Folvag, Elizabeth Field and Emme Smart contributed the most in terms of stats for the team.
Folvag had the most kills with 12, Field had the most assists and digs with 11 and 12, respectively, and Smart had the most aces with six.
Statistically speaking, this was one of the best games the Thunder has played this season.
As the volleyball season comes to an end, Mondak Thunder has played 15 games, according to the co-ops' Facebook page, and only one game was canceled (that was an Oct. 3 game against Nashura).
The reason why the game was canceled is unclear but both teams continued to play games a few days before and after Oct. 3.
The Grenora/Westby volleyball and football teams did have not had to postpone or cancel games on their end in relation to COVID-19 this season.
They are some of the few teams that have had the opportunity to play all season, without truly missing any game time or practice time.
As of right now, the volleyball team has four wins and 10 losses overall.
Mondak Thunder is in District 1, C for volleyball and according to montanasports.com, they are ranked eighth in the standings.
However, they still have a chance to make it to the divisional round in postseason play if they do well at the District Volleyball Tournament which starts on Oct. 29 in Culbertson, Montana.