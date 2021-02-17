The Grenora-Westby boys basketball team will be advancing to the next round of the District 2C basketball tournament.
The No. 3 seeded Thunder defeated Bainville, the No. 6 seed, 48-35 on Tuesday, Feb. 16 in the first round of the tournament.
There wasn’t a lot of depth to the Thunder’s scoring attack, but the players that did score for the Thunder scored in bunches.
Darian Holecek led the team and all scorers with 21 points on an impressive night shooting; he shot 4-of-8 from the field, all four made shots being three-pointers, and he made 9-of-12 shots from the free throw line.
Two other MonDak players scored in double-figures, with Erik Field scoring 11 points and Keegan Nelson scoring 10. Adian Harbin was the only other player to score for MonDak, adding six points.
The game stayed relatively close throughout the first three quarters, but MonDak really pulled away in the fourth.
After a first quarter where they only scored four points, Bainville picked things up over the next two quarters. At halftime, the Bulldogs trailed the Thunder 23-13, but Bainville outscored MonDak 12-10 in the third quarter to only be down 33-25 entering the fourth.
To Bainville’s demise, though, MonDak had its best quarter in the fourth, scoring 15 points. Holecek had seven points in the fourth quarter, all free throws, and Field and Nelson each had four points in the fourth.
In total, between Holecek and Field, the Thunder made 11 free throws in the fourth quarter, displaying a good ability to make clutch shots down the stretch.
Overall, the Thunder had good shooting in the win: The team shot 15-of-39 from the field, including 5-of-16 from three-point range.
MonDak also had a good game on the defensive side of things, holding Bainville to 11-of-44 shooting in the game, including 6-of-25 on three-point attempts. On top of that, the Thunder only committed seven fouls in the game.
With the win, the Thunder have secured a top-five finish in the tournament, thus securing a spot in the divisional tournament.
For now, though, MonDak has to get ready to play the No. 2 seed in the tournament, Fairview, on Thursday, Feb. 18. The game is at Sidney High School in Sidney, Mont. and will be played at 6:30 p.m. MST.
Fairview is a defending state co-champion, and the teams had a close game earlier this season. Fairview defeated MonDak 54-50 in a previous matchup.
If MonDak wins, they will go to the championship game to face the winner of the matchup between the No. 1 seed (Froid/Med. Lake) and the No. 4 seed (Richey-Lambert).
If the Thunder lose, they will play in the third-place game against the loser between Froid/Med. Lake and Richey-Lambert. The championship game and third-place game will be played Saturday, Feb. 20 at Sidney High School.