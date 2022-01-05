Mondak Thunder basketball

Mondak Thunder's Keegan Nelson tries to score during a March 3, 2021 opening game of the Eastern C Divisional Tournament in Sidney. Nelson graduated last year.

 File Photo

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Grenora-Westby boys basketball team has a mixed start in the 2021-2022 season, but there are still many games to be played.

Since opening their season on Dec. 3, the Mondak Thunder lost four of the six non-conference games they’ve played.

They definitely have tough competition to face as conference games gear up this month, however, the season is young.

Last year, the Mondak Thunder finished third in their district. Unfortunately, they also lost several key players as a result of graduation.

Yet, that hasn’t stopped them from being tough competitors themselves.

Recent Scores

Dec. 3: Lost to Froid/Medicine Lake 65-28

Dec. 4: Won over Brockton 71-30

Dec. 10: Lost to Fairview 53-34

Dec. 17: Lost to Scobey 50-35

Dec. 18: Won over Savage 53-45

Dec. 21: Lost to Divide County (North Dakota Class B) 46-37

In the ever-competitive District 2C in Montana, every game matters, and the Thunder have the chance to do well in the second half of the season.

That all begins with January, so here are their games for the rest of the month:

Jan. 7 7:30 p.m. vs. Bainville @ Grenora

Jan. 14 7:30 p.m. vs. Richey-Lambert @ Grenora

Jan. 15 5:30 p.m. @ Circle

Jan. 20 7:30 p.m. @ Plentywood

Jan. 21 7:30 p.m. @ Savage

Jan. 28 7:30 p.m. vs. Scobey @ Westby

Jan. 29 5:30 p.m. @ Culbertson

Tags

Load comments