Mondak Thunder basketball

Mondak Thunder's Keegan Nelson tries to score during a March 3, 2021 opening game of the Eastern C Divisional Tournament in Sidney.

 Dillan Schorfheide • The Sidney Herald

The Grenora-Westby boy’s and girl’s basketball teams have officially begun their season, as practices for Montana High School Association winter sports began on Thursday, Nov. 18.

While the schedules and rosters for the teams are not finalized, the teams have a lot to build upon from last year.

Both the Thunder and Lady Thunder had great regular seasons and postseasons, placing highly in District 2C.

The boy’s team finished the regular season as the No. 3 team in the district, and in the District 2C tournament, the Thunder defeated No. 2 seed Fairview to take second place in the tournament.

With that second place finish, the Thunder qualified for the Eastern C Divisional, where they played well.

Similarly, the Lady Thunder also finished the regular season as the No. 3 team in the district, and they finished third in the district tournament to advance to the divisional.

In the divisional, the Lady Thunder played well and nearly got a spot in the third-place game.

This season, both teams will be returning some good talent and should be competitive in the district.

Although the high school teams don’t have schedules out yet, the junior high teams do have their schedule finalized.

That schedule is below. All times are listed in Mountain Standard Time.

  • Nov. 30 @ Circle girls at 3 p.m. boys at 4:30 p.m.
  • Dec. 4 @ Plentywood girls at 10 a.m. boys at 11:30 a.m.
  • Dec. 11 vs. Fairview at Grenora girls at 9 a.m. boys at 10:30 a.m.
  • Dec. 16 @ North Tournament boys in Froid, girls in Medicine Lake
  • Dec. 18 @ Final Four in Fairview

