MonDak Thunder logo.jpg

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Grenora-Westby basketball teams have a lot to be proud of following the end of the 2021-2022 season.

Several basketball players received all-conference honors, and one player received all-state honors.

That player was none other than Grenora-Westby girls basketball, volleyball and track stand-out Elizabeth Field.

Field was also named to the first team all-conference.

She was joined by teammate Kiarra Brunelle.

The duo were also selected for the first team all-conference defense.

This was for District 2C girls basketball.

In boys basketball, Erik Field and Spencer Rudningen received District 2C all-conference honors.

Field, a senior on the Mondak Thunder boys basketball team, was named to the second all-conference team.

Rudningen was named to the second team all-conference defense.



Tags

Load comments