Seventeen players earned 2021-22 All-WDA girls basketball honors.

Among those girls were two of Watford City’s very own—Madison Spacher and Jessica Mogen.

Spacher, a senior, and Mogen, a sophomore, led the Lady Wolves all season long.

They were neck and neck with each other in terms of stats, but on the court they were in sync.

Spacher finished her basketball season with a 44.8 percent shooting average.

Additionally she had 168 total rebounds, 69 assists, 44 steals and 18 blocks.

Mogen had a 45.7 percent shooting average.

She also had 182 total rebounds, 67 assists, 44 steals and 23 blocks.

As for the rest of the All-WDA team, Minot High led the way with four selections.

Bismarck Century, Bismarck High, Jamestown and Watford City each had two players named.

Bismarck Legacy, Dickinson, Mandan, St. Mary’s and TMCHS Belcourt each had one player represented.

Players were nominated and voted on by conference coaches.

In addition, Jametown’s Anthonett Nabwe was region senior athlete of the year and Bismarck Century’s Nate Welstad was selected coach of the year.

During The WDA tournament, the Lady Wolves lost 66-44 to Century and 60-54 against Jamestown.

