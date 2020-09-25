Missouri Ridge School had its first home fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth grade cross country meet on Sept. 18.
The school worked to create a 1.5 mile cross country course around the school.
Runners from Trenton, Trinity Christian School and Missouri Ridge competed at the meet.
Missouri Ridge placed first at the meet, followed by Trenton and Trinity Christian.
"Missouri Ridge School and our Cross-Country team would like to thank both Trenton and Trinity Christian School, as well as the many supporters in our community who came out and participated in our very first home meet," according to a press release from the school. "With the way things are this year we have appreciated the scheduling flexibility of our parents and athletes, and we wanted to give a shout out to those competing for their integrity and perseverance with their sport."
The Missouri Ridge Hawks have two more home meets scheduled this season one at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 1 and another at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 6.
And according to a press release from the school, Missouri Ridge has extended an invitation to local schools to participate in these events.