On Tuesday, Jan. 14, the Williston Coyotes boys hockey team hosted the Minot Magicians and lost by a final of 3-1 at the Agri-Sports Complex. This was Williston’s fifth loss in their last six games.
In the first period, Minot, who came into the contest with a 6-1 conference record, and an overall mark of 8-4, started off as the more aggressive team.
The Magicians controlled tempo, and was able to set up more shots on goal than Williston.
However, the Coyotes did have a few offensive opportunities. WHS junior Kyle Mischke fired a shot from close range, but was turned away by Minot goaltender Tre Sortland.
With 7:40 remaining in the period, Minot drew first blood with their first goal of the contest.
Shortly after that, the Magicians took a 2-0 lead on the strength of a goal by junior defenseman Benn Bonebrake with an assist from fellow junior Ashton Hillman. By the end of the first 17 minutes of play, Minot had amassed 17 shots on goal compared to just five for Williston.
The Coyotes had their first power play opportunity late in the first period, and overlapping into the second on a two-minute minor interference call against Minot, but Williston came away empty handed as the score remained 2-0 in favor of the visiting Magicians.
With 12:05 left in the second, Minot added to their lead with a goal by senior forward Jack Plemel, and an assist by Derwin Hauser. Trailing 3-0, Williston’s first shot on goal in the period came courtesy of sophomore Ashton Collings, who penetrated the teeth of the Minot defense with some nifty puck handling, but was eventually turned away by the goalie with under nine minutes to go.
Then with just 3:01 left in the game, Williston finally got on the scoreboard as Mischke set up freshman forward Anthony Hickel for a close range wrist shot to beat the Minot defense. That would prove to be the only goal of the game for the Coyotes, who now drop to 4-6 overall, and 3-4 in conference play.
Williston’s next game is scheduled to take place at home against Bismarck Century on Saturday, Jan. 18.