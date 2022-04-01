Qamar Badwan, No. 18 for the Williston High School girls JV1 soccer team, dribbles the ball past two Mandan defenders and looks to see where she can pass it during an April 27 home game. The Lady Coyotes won that game 3-0.
Defending state and WDA champion Minot High received seven first place votes and is again the pick to win the WDA regular season girls’ soccer title, according to conference coaches.
The Majettes earned 49 points and the most first place votes allowable, since coaches cannot vote for their own team.
Bismarck High was second in voting with 41 points. Mandan was third with 38 points. The Braves picked up the other first place vote.
Voting also revealed not much separation in the middle of the pack. Legacy was fourth (26 points); Jamestown was fifth (25) and Century was sixth (24). St. Mary’s was seventh with 12 points while newcomer Williston finished eighth with nine points.
Teams received seven points for a first place vote; six for second place; five for third place; four points for fourth place; three points for fifth place; two points for sixth; and one point for seventh place.
Coaches did not include their team in voting. The annual poll was conducted by WDA Executive Secretary Matt Mullally.
This will be the 26th season the WDA has sponsored the sport.
Matches will get underway on Friday, April 8, weather permitting.
Arguably the most exciting news this season is coming out of Willis```ton because the Lady Coyotes will be making its debut at the varsity level after competing in JV play the past few years.
On the flip side, Dickinson and TMCHS will have JV programs as a result of low numbers. However, they could transition to varsity in the near future.
Bismarck St. Mary’s will host the WDA Tournament on May 26 while Mandan will host the ND State Tournament, June 2-5.