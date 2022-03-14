Minot Boys State Champs

The Minot High School boys varsity basketball team after winning the 2021-2022 Class A NDHSAA State Championship.

 Photo from the NDHSAA website

The Minot High School boys basketball team is this year’s NDHSAA Class A State champions.

The Magi avenged a loss a season ago in the final to the West Fargo Packers.

It was the Magi’s first title since 2017 and their 14th win in their last 15 state tournament games.

The team ended the year on an 11-game winning streak.

Minot defeated West Fargo 73-62.

In the third place game, Fargo Davies defeated West Fargo Sheyenne 74-52 and in the fifth place game Century defeated Fargo North 65-63.

Here’s a look at the all-tournament team as voted on by statewide media and the coaches association awards

All-Tournament Team

Darik Dissette, Minot High (Unanimous)

Eric Wentz, Minot High

Foday Sheriff, West Fargo High

Carson Hegerle, West Fargo High (Unanimous)

Nick Carlson, West Fargo High

Anthony Doppler, Bismarck Century

Raymond Brown, Fargo Davies

Mason Klabo, Fargo Davies:

Jeremiah Sem, Fargo North

Michael Nhial, West Fargo Sheyenne

MVP: Darik Dissette, Minot High

NDHSCA Awards

NDHSCA Class A Boys Basketball Senior Athlete of the Year:

Treysen Eaglestaff, Bismarck High

NDHSCA Class A Boys Basketball Coach of the Year:

David Gumke, Watford City

For tournament boxscores, stats and other information visit: https://sites.google.com/view/super-a-basketball-tourney/home.

