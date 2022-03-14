MINOT GIRLS

The Minot High School girls varsity basketball team after winning the 2021-2022 Class A NDHSAA State Championship.

 Photo from the NDHSAA website

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Minot High school girls basketball team won its first Class A title since 1978 on March 12.

The Majettes defeated perennial power and defending champion Century in the NDHSAA State championship over the weekend.

Minot won 75-68.

The loss was Century’s first in 51 games.

A day earlier it took out EDA champion Fargo Davies in the semifinals.

The Majettes finished with a 22-4 record.

According to the WDA website, Minot was led by eighth grader Maggie Fricke who scored 27 points and was named tournament MVP.

Minot had lost its last five title game appearances.

Here’s a look at the all-tournament team as voted on by statewide media and the coaches association awards.

All-Tournament Team

Leelee Bell, Minot High (Unanimous)

Maggie Fricke, Minot High

Mariah Evenson, Minot High

Logan Nissley, Bismarck Century (Unanimous)

Bergan Kinnebrew, Bismarck Century (Unanimous)

Jocelyn Schiller, Grand Forks Red River (Unanimous)

Ashton Safranski, Fargo Davies

Ava Wild, Fargo Davies

Peyton Neumiller, Bismarck High

Alyssa Eckroth, Bismarck Legacy

MVP: Maggie Fricke, Minot High

NDHSCA Awards

NDHSCA Class A Girls Basketball Senior Athlete of the Year:

Adie Wagner, Fargo South

NDHSCA Class A Girls Basketball Coach of the Year:

Nathan Welstad, Bismarck Century

For tournament information, stats and scores visit https://sites.google.com/view/super-a-basketball-tourney/home.

Tags

Load comments