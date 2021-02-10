A big second period boosted Minot over the Williston High School boys hockey team in a big late-season matchup Tuesday, Feb. 9.
While a win would have been nice for the Coyotes, the loss does not ultimately hurt them either, because they remained in the same spot in the Western Dakota Association standings.
Minot also scored five goals between the second and third period, which helped the Magicians sink Williston.
The Coyotes started the game strong and kept the Magicians in check, and Williston still had the lead about halfway through the contest.
It was late in the first period when Williston broke the scoreless tie in the game.
Kyle Mischke scored with just a couple minutes to spare before the end of the period, and he was assisted by Colby Nehring on the goal.
With the first period won, both teams headed into what would be the deciding second frame of the game.
Williston carried some momentum with it into the second, and just under five minutes into the period, Jackson Ekblad scored to give the Coyotes a 2-0 lead. Ekblad was assisted by Ashton Collings and Hunter Rossland for the score.
It was a short-lived 2-0 lead for Williston, though, as Minot scored two minutes later to make the score 2-1, and about five minutes after that, the Magicians tied the game at 2-2.
After the game-tying goal, Minot scored two more goals in three minutes to take a commanding 4-2 lead, with all the momentum on its side.
Minot added one more goal in the third period, and the Coyotes were never able to mount a comeback late in the game. Williston goalie Mason Haugenoe recorded 37 saves in the contest.
With the win, Minot is guaranteed a top two spot going into the postseason, and, barring any losses to close out the regular season, could hang on to be the No. 1 team from the WDA in the postseason.
Williston looks like it will keep the fifth spot in the standings heading into the regional tournament on Feb. 16. The good news for the Coyotes is that despite one loss to Jamestown, they have played the top four teams in the WDA really well, including a win over Bismarck High and some very close losses.
If Williston can play the same way once the tournament comes, the Coyotes should do just fine in the postseason.