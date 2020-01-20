On Saturday, Jan. 18, the Williston High School girls basketball team suffered their third straight loss, falling to the Minot Majettes, 76-61.
Ball handling issues plagued the Coyotes throughout the contest as they committed 30 turnovers in the game. Meanwhile, Minot was able to cash in 35 points off of Williston turnovers.
Allie Nelson of the Majettes led all scorers with 33 points on 13-of-19 shooting from the field. For the Coyotes, Brooklyn Douglas recorded a team-high 22 points on 8-of-15 from the field, and collected five rebounds, two steals and a pair of assists in defeat.
In other prep basketball news on Saturday, the Williston Trinity-Alexander girls team was defeated 49-37 by Burke County in the Ray Super Saturday Jamboree Tournament. Meanwhile, the WTCS boys team also lost to Burke County, 69-36.